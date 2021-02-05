Questions for SA Celebs by Shwashwi

Johannesburg – Will Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng get the jab for Covivi?

• So, Zinhle and Mugabe Ngwenya are no more.

Why do couples delete their loved-up pics, though? Does it help with the depression?

Guess we’ll read what led to the meltdown in hubby’s tell-all book.

• What drugs are the SABC people on? Cutting down on soapies, which actually bring them viewers like Muvhango and 7de Laan. What’s the logic? Shwashwi will be signing that petition.

• So, Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane isn’t bothered by the hot air that hits your face when wearing a mask. The one thing that makes it difficult to breathe and conscious that you wearing a mask.

When she was breathing freely it never occurred to her that her face was naked. She must give us the secret.

• Why are folk surprised SA Fashion Week judges are mostly white? It’s ludicrous yes, cos black folk set fashion trends.

• Will DJ Sbu resurrect his Mzekeke character now that he has quit radio?

• Can Mampho Brescia tell us the secret to her marital glow after 17 years?

• Why is Uncle Cyril asking the rich not to hoard vaccines?- Can you please share with us what happened to the R500- billion.

So, Pearl Thusi is a singer now? Or did her bestie Zinhle ask Oskido for a favour to help the struggling actress. Ag shame! Her vocals on Une Mali ain’t too bad though.

Candice Modiselle is shocked that fans ask her for handouts. She claims celebrities are not rich. Why do you and your celeb pals act like you are, though?

Gayton Mckenzie, why are Chinese people not allowed as councillors in your party?

Has Pabi Moloi and her baby daddy made peace yet?

Will Melania Trump leave the old bugger now and find herself a Ben 10?

How does Mirriam Ngomani not look a day older than 21? And did you ever get justice after that nasty racist attack?

When is the wedding Amanda du Pont? Mzansi needs another attractive wedding after lockdown.

Who buys a pen for R60K? AKA, that’s who. Does he plan to write his love chronicles with it?

When will Moonchild Sanelly get rid of her tired and dirty-looking mop on her head? Change, sometimes, is good nana.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi