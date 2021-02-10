Raining blessings for afro songbird Beria

Johannesburg – It’s raining blessings for the multi-award winning singer Beria.

While most people are stressing about recovering from the implications of Covid-19, the singer has received two nominations for best R&B/Soul, as well as album of the year at this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe Music Awards.

“I am thrilled and touched to be nominated in my country of birth, It is a great privedge to be recognised for my team and I’s outstanding work in 2020 – the year that challenged artists and the world.”

She said she would release a docuseries titled Behind The Album, which delves into how the album came about.

“I’m also releasing a video for the song Ndikhawulele on the 11th of February, which is perfect for the month of love,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Berita (@beritaafrosoul)

Berita whose real name is Gugulethu Khumalo, said she hoped the year would be a great year for all the artists, who have been affected by the pandemic and were unable to an a living.

“I hope artists will get to work this year, because they were severely affected by the pandemic,” said Berita.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Berita (@beritaafrosoul)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Theo Nyhaba