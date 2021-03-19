Red carpet: What’s in a name

Johannesburg – “Red-carpet affair” they called it and the only glamorous thing there was the carpet.

So loving free things, off I went to the official launch of the Opportunity Centre at the Joburg Market in City Deep – I know, dangerous right?

City of Johannesburg MMC for economic development Lawrence Khoza took Shwa on tour, but before that, we watched him cut the ribbon and open the centre, wearing a charcoal suit that could have been more fitted and a green shirt that should have been white.

The plaque unveiling took what seemed like three months as he was doing fi ne until a lady who looked like she missed her way to a wedding attempted to help him when he could have managed.

At first I assumed it was his stalker being brazen.

I watched as she followed him around and figured she was being towed.

Then I figured she was his handler, you know, like Cyril Ramaphosa needed one during the mask fiasco?

We love the centre, even though Leanne Williams, CEO of the Joburg Market, shocked us with her drab ensemble.

Did they not call this a red-carpet affair?

Yes, Miss CEO addressed us in her reflector jacket and what looked like a jumpsuit – was she picking fruit later?

We are so impressed that the centre is there to provide effective SMME support.

