E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

SA actor’s estranged daughter, Doja Cat makes the Forbes Under 30 list

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Johannesburg – SA actor Dumisani Dlamini’s estranged daughter, Doja Cat, has made it to the prestigious Forbes annual 30 Under 30 list.

She joins 600 other influential across the globe who are being honoured by the financial magazine.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, the rapper whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini earned the honour due to the huge success of her 2019 album, Hot Pink.


For more entertainment news, click here. 

She was also chosen as MTV’s Best New Artist at the PUSH 2020 Awards and has earned herself a 2021 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Her rise to fame started much earlier, as a teen when she uploaded music to soundcloud. She signed her record deal at 17 and became a viral success with her song Mooo!.

Earlier this year she and Nicki Minaj topped the Billboard Hot 100 with their Say So track.

This year’s nominees average the age of 26.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

One of the judges was Taylor Swift, who also previously featured on the Forbes list. Categories include art and style, education, energy, consumer tech, food and drink, media music, sport  and many others.

Forbes Chief Content Officer said that despite the pandemic, a global recession and the social-justice movement in the United States, young entrepreneurs were as enterprising as ever.

“The Under 30 community is an economic engine of entrepreneurship around the world and a barometer of up-and-coming talent,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Alexandra Wilson, who is the Forbes Under 30 editor Alexandra Wilson added: “Some are defying the odds and building businesses despite Covid-19; others are helping to fight the illness, serving on hospital frontlines or working with A.I. to discover new drugs.”

Dumisani Dlamini .Photo by Twitter

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Gauteng Premier announces new Health MEC

Johannesburg - Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi has been announced as the new Gauteng MEC for Health. Gauteng Premier David Makhura made the announcement as the province...
Read more
Breaking News

Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs – Sinful night, holy day

Johannesburg - This festive season promises to be one long, awkward holiday. I cannot imagine myself having to party to Gee Six Five’s Obani Lababantu...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.