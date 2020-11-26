E-edition
SA Music Awards to return for 27th year

By Ashley Lechman
RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MAY 27: Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha during the 23rd annual South African Music Awards (SAMA 23) ceremony at Sun City on May 27, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa. The SAMAs is an annual premier music showcase hosted by RiSA, to honour the country’s finest music talent over two days in key categories, as they battle for the country’s industry’s highest honour. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

Johannesburg – South Africa’s most prestigious music awards event, the SA Music Awards (SAMA) will return for its 27th year by announcing that entries are open for the 2021 instalment.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), who is the organizer of the SAMA’s, said in a statement that musicians and artists who are eligible for a SAMA consideration are invited to submit their body of work. To qualify, music must be released between 1 February 2020 and 31 January 2021.

The SAMAs are open to RiSA members and non-RiSA members.


For more information about the entry process, you can visit the SAMA website that allows for digital and physical entries.

In the past four years, the SAMAs have seen a marked and sustained increase in the number of entries, up from 400 in 2016 to 802 in 2020.

“The SAMAs honour and appreciate the best across the South African music landscape delivered by individual artists or groups. Popularity is not a criterion, but quality and distinction,” RiSA said.

Entries are open from today until midnight on 31 January 2021.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said, “It gives us great pleasure to see the SAMA maintain its longest run as an award ceremony of stature. We call on all creatives to submit their amazing works for the consideration of our panel of judges. We also look forward to SAMA27 after the challenges of SAMA26 which was delivered amidst a global pandemic and we remain dedicated and committed to the cause of making SA music recognised for its excellence.”

