Breaking News

SAMA27 makes three significant changes in their categories

By Somaya Stockenstroom
RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MAY 27: Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha during the 23rd annual South African Music Awards (SAMA 23) ceremony at Sun City on May 27, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa. The SAMAs is an annual premier music showcase hosted by RiSA, to honour the country’s finest music talent over two days in key categories, as they battle for the country’s industry’s highest honour. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

Johannesburg – The 27th installment of the SA music awards will see The Best Kwaito/Amapiano/Gqom Album being discontinued.

In a statement, the organisation said they have replaced this with three new categories: Best Amapiano Album.

The category honours excellence by musicians in the amapiano genre, Best Gqom Album and The Best Kwaito Album.


The Best Kwaito album has been reinstated after it was bundled together with amapiano and gqom genre as sub genres since 2017.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said this move is a reflection of the changing local music landscape as seen in the rise in popularity of these three genres.

“The consistent number of entries and the competitiveness of the music justified the unbundling of the old Best Kwaito/Amapiano/Gqom Album category. The SAMAs remain relevant and responsive to the trends in the music industry,” she said.

She also urged musicians to submit entries for SAMA consideration before the deadline of midnight on 31 January 2021.

Sunday World 

Author


