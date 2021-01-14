SAMA27 makes three significant changes in their categories

Johannesburg – The 27th installment of the SA music awards will see The Best Kwaito/Amapiano/Gqom Album being discontinued.

In a statement, the organisation said they have replaced this with three new categories: Best Amapiano Album.

The category honours excellence by musicians in the amapiano genre, Best Gqom Album and The Best Kwaito Album.

The Best Kwaito album has been reinstated after it was bundled together with amapiano and gqom genre as sub genres since 2017.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said this move is a reflection of the changing local music landscape as seen in the rise in popularity of these three genres.

“The consistent number of entries and the competitiveness of the music justified the unbundling of the old Best Kwaito/Amapiano/Gqom Album category. The SAMAs remain relevant and responsive to the trends in the music industry,” she said.

She also urged musicians to submit entries for SAMA consideration before the deadline of midnight on 31 January 2021.

