Breaking News

SA’s ‘Five Tiger’ selected for Sundance Film Festival

By Somaya Stockenstroom
The short film was directed by Nomawonga Khumalo.

Johannesburg – South Africa’s ‘Five Tiger’ has been selected for the Sundance Film Festival in the United States.

The short film was directed by Nomawonga Khumalo.

The South Africa Embassy Berlin announced today that the festival will offer an online platform this year, featuring seven days of premieres, events, artist talks, and cutting-edge XR exhibitions.


“We will also be partnering with independent cinema communities across the U.S. and beyond to safely host in-person events. From January 28 through February 3, adventurous audiences and indie film lovers everywhere will come together to be the first to discover and celebrate the bold, creative visions and exciting new talent that people will be talking about all year,” reads the statement.

The film explores feminism and religious constructs. It tells the story of Fiona, a God fearing woman, who finds herself in a transactional relationship with their church leader as a means to help support her sick husband and daughter.

Watch the trailer below: 

