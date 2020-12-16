Sho Madjozi skyrockets to stardom with her latest release What a Life

Johannesburg – Despite the challenges faced by many in 2020, the trajectory of Sho Madjozi’s career has been nothing short of a fairytale, penning a historic deal with Epic Records and in doing so, becoming the only African artist on their roster in America.

The release of her mixtape What A Life, finds Sho Madjozi fusing languages (Tsonga, English and Swahili) and genres (gqom, amapiano and hip hop) while paying homage to her Tsonga heritage in the process, taking another giant step in her international career.

A celebration of individuality in all of its glory, What A Life has allowed Sho Madjozi to introduce traditional music to a whole new mainstream market, especially with the notable track Shahumba featuring the legendary Tsonga singer and producer, Dr Thomas Chuake, in his first ever collaboration.

When they talk about living, this is it. This is not a test run. This is it! Enjoy it, be loving, be true to you.#WhatALife out now 👉🏽 https://t.co/enoHtIuq6o 🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/uQAtubQvBW — #WhatALife 🎉 (@ShoMadjozi) November 26, 2020

Sho Madjozi has come a long way from the two-room rondavel she called home as a child in South Africa. Since making her debut in 2017, she quietly emerged as a global force renowned for head-spinning wordplay, ear-perking Xitsonga lyrics, and eye-popping colorful fashion.

She graced the global covers of magazines such as Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Bona. She also shared the stage with Beyonce and Ed Sheeran at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival and joined forces with Diplo for a much talked-about Super Bowl party performance in the same year.

