Shwashi: Celebs answer quick, I’ve paint to watch drying

Johannesburg – What is it about the RapidLion Film Festival 2021 launch, which made Eric Miyeni so happy?

The launch was fantastic, but those dance moves were alarming and scary, to be honest. Stick to movies.

Will you?

Will Uyanda Mbuli tell us who paid for her trip to the US when she hung out with ex-cons and rappers for Facebook. Or who paid the publicist, and did the name have a G or two?

Also, what happened at Christ Embassy?

So Zozibini Tunzi dear, what are your plans since you have finally concluded the longest reign of any Miss Universe?

It seems like 12 years, but it was 17 exciting months. Joining Thami Dish? Who is advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s stylist as she always looks so stylish, graceful, and polished?

Newly recognised AmaXhosa King Ahlengene Vulikhaya Sigcawu is reportedly embarking on a quest to claim land that stretches over five provinces as rightful Xhosa land. Please, may we accompany you, just for the drama?

Vusi Nova may have great cheeks but can Mohale and Somizi just get back together as we miss their union. Is Musa Mseleku not tired of having so many wives?

All that talking.

What on earth happened to Jacqui Mofokeng and why are these celebrities still telling us about their virginities?

I was listening to one over 30 go on as if it’s an accomplishment – Covid is here. Get laid.

DiepCity is currently sizzling, so catch it if you want to be part of the current conversation.

Have you watched it? Where is the Prince of Theatre and has he stopped using that title as it makes us cringe?

You are Mr Kani, say it out loud. On the topic of Kani, how brilliant is Tembisa Nxumalo on The Queen? Girl, we are so proud of you.

Shwashwi