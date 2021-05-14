E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Shwashi: Celebs answer quick, I’ve paint to watch drying

By Ashley Lechman
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, appears at a press conference following the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Johannesburg – What is it about the RapidLion Film Festival 2021 launch, which made Eric Miyeni so happy?

The launch was fantastic, but those dance moves were alarming and scary, to be honest. Stick to movies.

Will you?

Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA – November 23: Eric Miyeni during A United Kingdom Movie Premiere on November 23, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Will Uyanda Mbuli tell us who paid for her trip to the US when she hung out with ex-cons and rappers for Facebook. Or who paid the publicist, and did the name have a G or two?

Uyanda Mbuli

Also, what happened at Christ Embassy?

So Zozibini Tunzi dear, what are your plans since you have finally concluded the longest reign of any Miss Universe?

It seems like 12 years, but it was 17 exciting months. Joining Thami Dish? Who is advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s stylist as she always looks so stylish, graceful, and polished?

220719w- News -Johannesburg- Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the constituional court,the highest court in the land has ruled that Mkhwebane put falsehoods, her investigation was flawed in the Bank/korp Absa investigation foto Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24 story Christiaan du Plessis

Newly recognised AmaXhosa King Ahlengene Vulikhaya Sigcawu is reportedly embarking on a quest to claim land that stretches over five provinces as rightful Xhosa land. Please, may we accompany you, just for the drama?

Vusi Nova may have great cheeks but can Mohale and Somizi just get back together as we miss their union. Is Musa Mseleku not tired of having so many wives?

Vusi Nova

All that talking.

What on earth happened to Jacqui Mofokeng and why are these celebrities still telling us about their virginities?

Miss South Africa 1994, Jacqui Mofokeng, arriving on the red carpet at the airport.

I was listening to one over 30 go on as if it’s an accomplishment – Covid is here. Get laid.

DiepCity is currently sizzling, so catch it if you want to be part of the current conversation.

Have you watched it? Where is the Prince of Theatre and has he stopped using that title as it makes us cringe?

You are Mr Kani, say it out loud. On the topic of Kani, how brilliant is Tembisa Nxumalo on The Queen? Girl, we are so proud of you.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World 

Author


Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.