Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs – How is Bridget Masinga 40?

Johannesburg – I am not sure who is more desperate for fame between Ayanda Ncwane her and her brother, Phupho Gumede, who also enjoys styling, we hear.

But it was funny to watch them act as if they were famous.

The place was packed with influencers and creatives without a single celeb in sight – scared of Covid? Spotted influencer Candice Dube looking fashionable – thank heavens.

• Mr President, so it took a Q&A with Sanef to recognise journalists as “essential”? Must be that eNCA bunch that made you doubt, neh?

• Shwa is going to have a hard time going to eBhayi again. The Friendly City has just turned a finger on Moi with its unpronounceable name. Gqerberha it is. Shwa will just once again blame apartheid for the inability to click. But guys, calm down with these name changes. Build school toilets or something. Nxh!

• Condolences: Shwa commemorates the memory of gorgeous bad boy Ceagan Arendse, who succumbed to depression. Shwa was in awe of the young man who showed o his talent in Suidooster and Arendsvlei. Rest well.

MC Lerato Kganyago made it on time from her radio show and arrived looking ravishing in polka dots. I wanted to ask her how much the stadium cost for her Valentine’s dinner, then realised the rain had stopped it.

Tiger Woods, ag shame. Just as he recovered from the nasty bad-boy scandal and regained his GOAT status, a car crash again sets him back. Some may think ankle injuries are child’s play, but looks like Woods will be out a full two years as his extensive injuries need to heal. But like the champ that he is, Shwa knows he will come out even stronger.

Did Serena Williams honestly think she wouldn’t be beaten by the phenomenal Naomi Osaka? Then wants to boohoo and cry. Everyone gets old, honey. Take your wins and shine and walk away gracefully. Time for other kids to shine.

Mmusi Maimane is now becoming like the Prince Kaybees and Sizwe Dhlomos of this world. Wants to opine and call out everyone and everything that doesn’t concern him, like Siv Ngesi’s drag alter ego. Bhuti, should we pull a Helen Zille on you? Sometimes silence is golden.

Bridget Masinga only turned 40. Really? We thought youth was wasted on the young, but Masinga gives maturity another meaning.

The function held at Mall of Africa was filled with familiar fashionistas, so I was pleasantly surprised to see Ayanda Ncwane, who was stunning in a dress that looked familiar, if I’m not mistaken, as it’s human to err.

Shwa showed up at the Fashion Industry Awards, unlike the Style Awards that are no longer solely about fashion but pleasing sponsors. Remember they even gave the poorly dressed Master KG a Style Award, which shocked the nation.

