Shwashwi: An evening of big reveals for Anais

By Kuli Roberts

Johannesburg – So being one who will go to the opening of an envelope, off I went to a function that promised about 60 reveals, a special announcement and a new TV show, her wedding video as well as pregnancy reveal, a new song and a sit-down dinner for artist, TV producer, presenter, vocal producer and humanitarian – Anais.

It was a lot.

At some point I thought I was at a Fashion Week, but after being confined by lockdown, it was great to dress up and we love Avianto, so off we went.

The Bouquet Hall was beautiful with more than 120 000 flower stems.

I bumped into the super musician, Loyiso Bala, who was there to perform but threatened to sleep there and not leave until dessert.

Great to see a Bala as they have been busy.

One was photographed with a pregnant woman by what resembled a river and the other has been announcing his wedding even to strangers.

Of course since we love people’s business we asked him what was happening, and would there be a festival, to which he calmly told me he minds his own business and had no clue what was going on, but promised a great set and I tried to look interested.

I mean. He eventually sang and the crowd loved it, then he returned to wait for his dessert, which revealed the baby’s gender.

Turns out the hot Afrikaans reality star, Anais, is living her life like it’s golden and wanted to share it. Very naarce and a great way to do things.

