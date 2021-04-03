Shwashwi: Celebs answer quick, I’ve a big wall to watch drying

Johannesburg – Great to see Sello Maake ka Ncube happy in love. We hope Mercy Phakela is in bliss too as she also deserves a hottie like DJ Sbu. Sbu, are you keen?

Congratulations to the beautiful Relebogile Mabotja on your pregnancy and we hope the baby will be as beautiful as you … we don’t know the daddy, so don’t want to jinx it.

Letshego Zulu is still hot and happening. Spotted her encouraging folk to be more humane to their domestic workers as she experienced hunger when she was on Survivor. Who knew she was on Survivor? Hope to see you on our screens soon and continue being humane.

Lasizwe darling, you are so amazing for helping gather all that money for students. You enrolling too?

Can people stop discouraging us from watching Coming to America 2? Folks are complaining that they could not watch aft r 10 minutes – that it had various mistakes and apparently at some point the entire cast forgot about the fake accentyi film. It was concluded that Hollywood would never do justice when it comes to African stories.

I think they forgot this was a fictitious location and maybe the accents were meant to revert to American after an hour.

Can somebody tell us what happened to Phumzile Sithole as we loved her on Star Trek.

Sipho Sithole is not just into music and trains, he is also out there presenting money. Spotted him handing a cheque for the establishment of the Kwa Mai-Mai Varsity Legacy Project, which is aimed at assisting matric pupils born at the hostel to enrol at a varsity of their choice.

Nice work All too perfect and exquisite bhuti, can we have bus fare?

When will Misuzulu be crowned Zulu King because the thirst is bad? Can Skhumba please teach these comedians to be true to themselves as it makes folk relate, then we laugh?

So, Chiefs finally won, will they make it the norm?

Oskido dude, your new stylist is a rock star as you are looking good grootman, do you like it?

How is Shudufhadzo Musida and is she still reigning supreme? You must come to a chisa nyama so we can touch you.

Will Ayanda Ncwane ever understand the concept of smart casual or is every outfit inspired by the Queen’s Plate or J&B Met? Take it easy, sisi.

Name a minister more beautiful than Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Lindiwe Sisulu. No, not Blade.

Great to see Fabiani still doing so well and using model and actor Pope Jerrod because it’s so 90s and old folk need love too. Who knew they were still so stylis?

Congrats on your new radio venture Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Keep inspiring the youth. Promise?

So, we hear Greg Maloka is consulting for Power FM. Is it true? Does Joko know?

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi