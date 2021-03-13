E-edition
Breaking News

Shwashwi: Expectation that SABC cash will be returned is wishful thinking

By Ashley Lechman
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 28: Song writer and musician, Blondie Makhene, on August 28, 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Makhene is one of South Africa's biggest music stars from the last decade and has sold thousands of albums and preformed at major festivals. He no longer has anything to show for his success squatting at his mother's house in Soweto. African Musicians Against HIV/Aids (Amaha) will be giving the artist a free house. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki)

Johannesburg – Celebs answer quick, Siv Ngesi is at it again…

• So, do we seriously expect the legends who were given R50k by the SABC to return the cash?

Read more: SABC executives must pay back money given to music legends


• Lerato Kganyago is making some serious industry moves.

Her very own beauty store.

How do you stay so fabulous, honey?

Lerato Kganyago. PICTURE: INSTGRAM

• Does the EFF have a backbone? How do you go around calling the late Karima Brown out minutes after she passed on? May her feisty soul rest in eternal peace. Shwa appreciated her straightforward, no- holds-barred approach. It’s a huge loss to the media industry.

Karima Brown. Image: Twitter.

• Can Somizi Mhlongo tell us what “bullable” means? Is his next project a dictionary of his own madeup words?

• So fong kong vaccines have already been found? Kante what ingredients did they use? Who was the target market? How would Shwa know she’s getting the real thing?

• Can the SAPS explain how tea in alcohol bottles tastes like?

Actually, can they tell us what happened to all the confiscated alcohol seized during the various bans?

• Congrats you stunners. Planning for more?

With those genes, we encourage it.

Other celebs who should hook up: Trevor Noah and Pearl Thusi.

Sizwe Dhlomo and Boity Thulo. Bonnie Mbuli and Vuyo Dabula.

Anele Mdoda and Siv Ngesi.

Zenande Mfenyana and Themba Bavuma.

Nomzamo Mbatha and Andile Mpisane.

• So, a New Jersey woman really invented vaginal-scented masks?

Shwa’s not so sure she wants to smell some other woman’s lady bits. We will pass. Thanks!

