Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs – A great week to celebrate some major local celebrities

Johannesburg – A great week to celebrate some major local celebrities like Nomzamo Mbatha for her debut in Coming 2 America.

Mbatha joins other new additions like Tracy Morgan, Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and many others we would include if we had space.

Great one, Mbatha. Do you think KwaMashu is proud as we are?

• Instead of sitting at home and letting Covid take over my social life, off I went to a cozy restaurant in Greenside called Velvet Hour.

It was Comedy Night Special, which had a talented and very funny Mark Mdluli, who stole the show as host and comedian.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Mdluli (@markmdluli)

Never mind his very tight black pants, which made him look like a model instead of a host.

• Shwa’s favourite was a Greek man called Costa who was going on about Zozibini being the first African to win with her own hair, which gave hope to Greek girls to enter with their moustaches.

• Mbu Msongelwa was another brilliant funny man who would not stop telling us that he had worked with Trevor Noah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mbu Msongelwa (@standupmbu)

He even arrived in a T-shirt with his own name on it, which was quite useful in the likely event he forgot it.

His set was awesome.

And then Gavin Kelly killed and closed the evening by giving us one liners about Somizi Mhlongo.

A fun evening that did not break curfew as they stuck to their six comedians.

Great to see people wearing their masks.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi