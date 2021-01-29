Shwashwi: Mixed bag of world class, no class and low class from SA’s celebs

Johannesburg – This week, Somizi Mhlongo blessed busy bodies with umgosi when he showed his uneducated side.

Instead of allowing his PR team to do what he pays them do to; he was busy insulting journalists.

I thought you invested in a team to answer your calls and texts.

Shwashwi and all other good-hearted beings are all about black success, but yours truly cannot downplay the importance of education.

So Somgaga, people prying about your love life is part of the package.

Thanks to Somizi’s rants; tweeps brought their smart and intelligent side to the conversation this week.

These celebs can learn a thing or two from their reasoning.

Still on the streets; Shwa is disgusted that our big girl, Anele Mdoda, supported Somizi in his attacks on journalists.

But why is Shwa disgusted; after all it is the same girl who beat up a woman at her boyfriend’s house.

Moving along … there’s a celeb who still owes a wedding planner money.

The wedding bill includes a grabber. Do you still remember grabbers?

Those devices that were once used in parliament to disturb signal and confuse the enemy.

There is so much wretchedness in celebville.

Someone please tell me whether Tbo Touch is friends with Akon. I hear rumors that he is now a CEO.

It has become so easy to enter boardrooms, I guess. Did Jacob Zuma’s young baby mama not move back home after her relationship went south with the old man?

How she made it to the Housewife of Durban beats my snobbish self.

Word has it that Ayanda Thabethe and Bongani Khumalo are headed towards splitville after their brief steamy affair.

It makes Shwa wonder whether she was just a rebound or perhaps baby girl didn’t get what she was looking for.

Can Rosette Mogomotsi please let Lunga Ncwane and Rita Lethoko get married in peace this year?

Darling, please sign the divorce papers; you have been standing in the way of their happiness for a while now.

Jeff Radebe, how is the sex life or sexting life? Oh, and how far do you hold the phone for all these bizarre activities and requests?

Can anybody tell us why David Tlale’s clothes are so expensive?

Will Minnie Jones resume her club brawls when her baby is older or has that stage passed in her life?

Brenda Ngxoli, Vatiswa Ndara and Pamela Nomvete … why are you still here as you are world-class thespians?

Leave, go make your millions overseas and take Warren Masemola with you because he is in your league of brilliance.

We loved Marah Louw and Penny Lebyane when they were Idols judges because they know plenty about music and the social scene. Any idea when they will return to judge Idols?

Are there any self-proclaimed slay queens thinking of suing Shwashwi this year, because the last attempts were highly amusing?

Is Sarah Langa really Thoriso the Ballerina. We can’t tell them apart?

So according to Google, Teko Modise is 38. Shwa thinks it’s more like over 40, but my question is how old are these people in real life because according to Google, Lizelle Tabane is 30, which is sad based on the number of adults she dated in 2012.

No, Modise didn’t marry her, thank goodness. Teko, Shwa hopes you found a financial planner.

How sexy is DJ Black Coffee’s son? Can Shwashwi have him please? Is your son called DJ Tea?

Sunday World

Shwashwi