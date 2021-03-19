Shwashwi: More black folk … please

Johannesburg – “The Little Black Book Events managed the guest list and social media for a Tommy Hilfiger launch,” read the release, but you should get us to help you as you should have had more black guests considering we are in Africa.

But all we saw were white people from fashion editors, disc jockeys and gossip contributor, oh she is Asian.

Yes, it reminded us of Helsinki in Hilfiger.

You could have invited Shado Twala, who is also based in the Cape and knows exactly where the V&A Waterfront is, as well as Mohale, who was still on his favourite device.

Or maybe just black Capetonians as relevant as Jackie Burger.

It was great to see Jen Sue and her favourite Liezel, “The Giraffe,’ as she fondly refers to herself, looking majestic in nautical Hilfiger, like I said the clothes were stunning, we just needed more black people.

Thanks Roxy Burger for arriving in black.

I wonder if she still received her free Tommy Hilfiger gear?

Author



Shwashwi