Shwashwi: The beauty of loving yourself

Johannesburg – So this week I decided to look deeper into sweet Enhle Mbali’s birthday celebrations, where she resembled a chainsaw-loving bride.

The precision of what looked like a deliberate cut dress was immaculate.

Her birthday seemed to have started off with a video where we all thought she was going to have a Britney Spears meltdown as she was cutting off her hair like Spears.

But it turned out to be irrelevant as she rambled on Instagram about finding the love of her life and buying herself a promise ring … a lot was said and we have no space.

She went on about loving herself and it was so beautiful we thought they were lyrics.

Great that she showed us the Porsche brochure but next time, do show us the green ownership paper, that is if you are in the mood.

A beautiful party that seemed to have started with a prayer, unless they were looking at the ground for a contact lens.

Nice to see some popular actresses and musicians celebrating the actress, for some reason I forgot their names, but will cross the river to fi nd out next week babe.

Happy birthday beautiful one, and if a woman can marry a rug, you can marry yourself.

But her celeb-eration was tinged with a bit of sadness after she was allegedly beatened up by her ex husband DJ Black Coffee.

