Shwashwi: The good times, booze and all, making a slow but most pleasurable comeback

Johannesburg – Good times are upon us!

The party scene is back with a vengeance, almost a year after lockdown brought life to a standstill.

Events are partially opening , the rains are finally over and alcohol is once again flowing.

Add to this bliss the idea that Shwashwi will get vaccinated before all you mere mortals.

Kaloku Shwashwi is an essential worker.

All this is good news for Shwashwi as it means that she will be back on the party scene.

Between me and you, your favourite gossip girl missed the free food, free booze and oh, the goodie bags.

Dear PR people now that you will be inviting us to your events please have a generous bugdet for alcohol, food and goodie bags.

Back to the business of the day, gossip … the likes of Shwashwi who have been around for quite some time will know a guy called Skeem GP. Yes, Bheki Lukhele the famous inmate.

He invited your First Lady of gossip to attend a Mzansi Act Now dialogue about war on GBV and F.

I must confess, Shwashwi is a lazy thinker who stands for nothing but vanity.

The only reason Shwa accepted the invite was the fact that it was held at the Houghton Hotel.

The event was nice and intimate.

The nicest part for Shwa was that there were more men than women in the crowd – a perfect hunting ground for this man grabber. Shwa’s eyes were watery from feasting on oh-so-hot men for hours.

Still on hotties … there is something about Collen Mashawana.

Shwa just can’t put her finger on it.

I couldn’t stop undressing him at the event. ANC spokesman Pule Mabe also made a brief appearance.

He looked socially awkward and out of place as if he got a call from Zondo himself.

Word of advice: Don’t say yes to every invite.

Shwashwi spotted radio personality Penny Lebyane being her good-spirited self.

Where are all the good men? While Khanyi Mbau is enjoying her honeymoon phase with her new beau, her ex Tebogo of Kwela Tebza was busy fighting pressing social issues.

I must admit Tebogo is still hot, in fact, the whole Kwela Tebza is hot.

I’m in tears.

Skeem GP looked like he was a fourth member of Kwela Tebza.

He wore a blazer that matched theirs.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi