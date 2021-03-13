Shwashwi’s burning questions for SA celebs

Johannesburg – Will Cici and Donald consider dating?

They make a cute pair, better than their music.

Nice to see Zwai Bala so happy with his new Mrs and their children.

He is currently a yawnfest on Facebook, professing his love for all who care to read.

Ok, we are jealous. Can you stop?

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE

There is no doubt that Cassper Nyovest loves dressing up, but can you spot the real Cassper?

Can somebody please explain the cringeworthy and touchy-feely poses the Qwabe twins are popular for?

Juju turned 40 this week. Is this what you call “keeping yourself big” before your time? Congrats Mchana!

Love Island producers, are you ashamed of putting such hogwash on TV? What a mess. And shwa doesn’t mean the largely white contestants only.

Can Zozibini Tunzi run for president when her reign as Miss Universe comes to an end? Asseblief ma’am!

Can Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng tell us who her stylist is? Shwa is totes jealous of your eccentric wardrobe and fabulous style.

Seems like hunky businessman Nicky van der Walt is competing with Eddie Murphy as his wife model, Lee-Ann Liebenberg has given birth to what we think is their fifth or third child.

