Shwashwi’s burning questions for SA celebs

By Ashley Lechman
Mampintsha and Babes Wdumo traditional wedding

Johannesburg – We hope you are proud of yourself, Sophie Ndaba, because leaving madness can be hard.

• How much longer are artists planning to camp outside the NAC offices as it’s cold and we are still in a pandemic?

• Where is Pastor Mboro, and is he still a prophet?


KATLEHONG, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 12: Prophet Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng of the Incredible Happenings Ministries during a service on July 12, 2017 in Katlehong, South Africa. Controversial and self-proclaimed prophet ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng asked his followers to fund his legal fees as he prepares to battle with the cultural and religious rights commission in court. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo)

• Can we please have more real authentic weddings in celebville because we are tired of counting down and predicting when they will end? It’s the attention-seeking, instead of enjoying private lives.

Can somebody please pray that Rapulana Seiphemo finds love as it’s one story aft er the other.

SOUTH AFRICA – 10 October 2008: South African actor, Rapulana Seiphemo during a photo shoot for Move magazine. (Photo by Gallo Images / Move / Papi Morake)

Noni Gasa darling, was that you spotted snogging some young man in Sandton? Damn, you still look exquisite.

2018.06.28LNX Noni Gasa at the Project Runway SA Launch party held at Maylen Mall.Pic:Lucky Nxumalo

What did Cyril do to Simphiwe Dana for her to call him the “worst president SA has ever had”?

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MAY 21: Singer and activist; Simphiwe Dana poses during an interview on May 21, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Dana, one of the few South African artists who have been vocal about insufficient airplays on radio stations for local musicians, says she’s excited about the SABC’s decision to play 90% local content. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki)

Why the hate, brother?

So it is Thami Dish who leaked Kelly’s tape?

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 07: Thami Dish Kotlolo during the Feathers National LGBTI campus dialogue at Wits University on August 07, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The dialogue, held in partnership with Activate Wits and Thami Dish Foundation is a platform for discussion on the lived experiences of LGBTIQ+ students on campus. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Age ain’t nothing but a number

Why are folks obsessed with Babes Wodumo meeting and allegedly dating Mampitsha when she was barely 20? Don’t Andile Mpisane and his baby mama have a similar gap?

Anyway, congrats to you Babes and Mampintsha on your traditional wedding. Now please promise to cut down on alcohol consumption and stop the violence.

Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo. PICTURE: INSTGRAM

