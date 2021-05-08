Shwashwi’s burning questions for SA celebs

Johannesburg – We hope you are proud of yourself, Sophie Ndaba, because leaving madness can be hard.

• How much longer are artists planning to camp outside the NAC offices as it’s cold and we are still in a pandemic?

• Where is Pastor Mboro, and is he still a prophet?

• Can we please have more real authentic weddings in celebville because we are tired of counting down and predicting when they will end? It’s the attention-seeking, instead of enjoying private lives.

Can somebody please pray that Rapulana Seiphemo finds love as it’s one story aft er the other.

Noni Gasa darling, was that you spotted snogging some young man in Sandton? Damn, you still look exquisite.

What did Cyril do to Simphiwe Dana for her to call him the “worst president SA has ever had”?

Why the hate, brother?

So it is Thami Dish who leaked Kelly’s tape?

Age ain’t nothing but a number

Why are folks obsessed with Babes Wodumo meeting and allegedly dating Mampitsha when she was barely 20? Don’t Andile Mpisane and his baby mama have a similar gap?

Anyway, congrats to you Babes and Mampintsha on your traditional wedding. Now please promise to cut down on alcohol consumption and stop the violence.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi