Siya Kolisi scores FNB gig

Siya Kolisi, the first black man to lead the Springboks to a world cup victory has been appointed as FNB’s ambassador – the bank announced today.

FNB said the deal was negotiated through Kolisi’s managers, Roc Nation Sports. Before the end of 2019, Kolisi became the first rugby player to join Roc Nation, the US talent agency owned by music producer Jay Z.

It was a move designed to help raise his own profile as well as that of his humanitarian efforts. Roc Nation Sports in July also announced the signing of Kolisi’s Springbok teammate Cheslin Kolbe.

Kolisi said he was proud with his partnership with FNB.

“This partnership is a continuation of a journey which began many years ago with this brand. Coming together and unifying a nation is of utmost importance at this time and a little bit of help can go a long way in helping others. I’m excited to be part of a brand that believes in #Realhelp and hope,” Kolisi said.

Faye Mfikwe, FNB Chief Marketing Officer, said Kolisi is a selfless global icon.

“He is a true embodiment of nation building, unity and demonstrates the true value of help, trust, leadership and togetherness. We are proud to have him onboard as our ambassador and look forward to working with him in driving our commitment to make a positive contribution to society through the principles of shared value,” said Mfikwe

