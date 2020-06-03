Sizwe Dhlomo joins Kaya FM

Sizwe Dhlomo, who is well known on twitter streets for being outspoken, will host the Kaya FM afternoon drive time show, effective July 6, this year.

This was announced on Wednesday by the station.

Dhlomo is known for his contribution on various tv shows such as Live, MTV and Newsroom Afrika, will take over the 3pm to 6pm slot.

The show was previously hosted by the Kgomotso Matsunyane and Ndumiso Ngcobo, whose contracts ended last month.

“The most fascinating thing about working with Sizwe will be our ability to explore the length and breadth of the Afropolitan’s interest, knowledge and achievements across many disciplines including science, the arts, economics, fashion, current affairs and more. His handle on music and passion for Africa and the diaspora is yet to be fully experienced. Our focus will be on how we continue to shift the cultural needle with the view of reflection in five years’ time, on how much further we and our people have moved,” said the station’s managing director, Greg Maloka.

In response to his appointment, a supporter on his Twitter timeline asked how the radio station managed to get him on the slot.

He said: “Lol! Thanks! @GregMaloka made me an offer I couldn’t refuse…”

“I am very excited to be joining the Kaya FM family! Working under the tutelage of Greg Maloka is something that I regard as an honour and a privilege. I am looking forward to engaging with Kaya listeners, as we drive the station and our country into the future,” he said.

Nokuthula Zwane