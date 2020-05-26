Sjava quits Ambitiouz Records

Sjava has finally quit Ambitiouz Records.

Earlier this month it was reported that the artist was unhappy with the label, but was still bound contractually, for some time to come.

But a few months ago Sjava re-released his EP Umphako under Next Level Entertainment.

The artist released a statement today confirming that the partnership with Ambitiouz was over, but that he remained grateful to the label for giving him a chance and had no beef with anyone.

Other artists including Amanda Black, Priddy Ugly, Fifi Cooper, Saudi, A Reece and most recently Emtee have also dumped the label.

Somaya Stockenstroom