Breaking News

Sjava quits Ambitiouz Records

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

Sjava has finally quit Ambitiouz Records.

Earlier this month it was reported that the artist was unhappy with the label, but was still bound contractually, for some time to come.

But a few months ago Sjava re-released his EP Umphako under Next Level Entertainment.

The artist released a statement today confirming that the partnership with Ambitiouz was over, but that he remained grateful to the label for giving him a chance and had no beef with anyone.

 

Image

 

Other artists including Amanda Black, Priddy Ugly, Fifi Cooper, Saudi, A Reece and most recently Emtee have also dumped the label.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

43 more COVID-19 patients die as infection cases pass 24 000 mark

Forty three more people have lost the battle to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 524. The number of confirmed infection cases has also increased...
Read more
Breaking News

Government reopens churches

  President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that places of worship will be allowed to reopen from June 1 when the country moves to level 3...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.