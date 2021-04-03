Something very fishy on the menu

Johannesburg – It is Easter.
We love pickled fish, so do many celebrities who are preparing to host friends and families, writes Kuli Roberts…
Easter time is family time, but instead of the usual pickled fish, we spoke to some chefs about their favourite Easter dishes.
Choose one, the kids have had enough of hot cross buns
Tamarind sweet and sour fresh fish curry recipe
1kg firm fish steaks (Cape Salmon is a great change)
250ml tablespoon canola oil
1 large onion, cut into rings
Salt and pepper to taste
2 garlic cloves, chopped
2 tablespoon medium masala
1 can chopped tomato
3 tablespoons plain yoghurt Lemon juice of medium lemon
1 cup of yoghurt
2 tablespoons tomato sauce 75g tomato paste
1 tablespoon chopped coriander
Half a cup flour for dusting
Method
In a medium pot, heat oil and add onions
Add salt and pepper then stir
Add masala and combine
Add garlic and cook for about three minutes or until onions are translucent
Add tomatoes, yoghurt and stir.
Add tomato paste and tamarind and mix well
Cook at low heat for about five minutes
Heat a griddle and add oil.
In a medium bowl, dust fish fillets and deep-fry them for two minutes on each side
Once cooked, add them in the cooked tomato and onion mix.
Let them rest in the mixture for about two minutes then scoop the mix and cover the fillets
Cook at low heat for 10 minutes
Add coriander to garnish
Serve with Naan bread or rice
Local is global this Easter.
