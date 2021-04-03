Something very fishy on the menu

Johannesburg – It is Easter.

We love pickled fish, so do many celebrities who are preparing to host friends and families, writes Kuli Roberts…

Easter time is family time, but instead of the usual pickled fish, we spoke to some chefs about their favourite Easter dishes.

Choose one, the kids have had enough of hot cross buns

Tamarind sweet and sour fresh fish curry recipe

1kg firm fish steaks (Cape Salmon is a great change)

250ml tablespoon canola oil

1 large onion, cut into rings

Salt and pepper to taste

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tablespoon medium masala

1 can chopped tomato

3 tablespoons plain yoghurt Lemon juice of medium lemon

1 cup of yoghurt

2 tablespoons tomato sauce 75g tomato paste

1 tablespoon chopped coriander

Half a cup flour for dusting

Method

In a medium pot, heat oil and add onions

Add salt and pepper then stir

Add masala and combine

Add garlic and cook for about three minutes or until onions are translucent

Add tomatoes, yoghurt and stir.

Add tomato paste and tamarind and mix well

Cook at low heat for about five minutes

Heat a griddle and add oil.

In a medium bowl, dust fish fillets and deep-fry them for two minutes on each side

Once cooked, add them in the cooked tomato and onion mix.

Let them rest in the mixture for about two minutes then scoop the mix and cover the fillets

Cook at low heat for 10 minutes

Add coriander to garnish

Serve with Naan bread or rice

Local is global this Easter.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Sunday World

Author



Kuli Roberts