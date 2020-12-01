Spice Girl Mel B to host reality fashion show that will be shot in SA

Johannesburg – Spice Girl Mel B has been confirmed as the official host of Season two of The Fashion Hero, which begins filming in South Africa next year.

Mel B hosted shows including Dancing with the Stars, X Factor UK/ Australia and America’s Got Talent) is the second host of the second season.

Filming is said to start in March 2021 in Sun City.

The Fashion Hero celebrates everyone and everybody. It’s a reality series challenging the fashion industry’s standard image of beauty.

From 160,000 registered applicants, 33 finalists will represent a diverse celebration of ethnicities, genders, shapes and sizes and will be selected to compete for the chance to be crowned The Fashion Hero.

The ten-episode, 60-minute series will be produced by BBC Studios owned production house Rapid Blue with local integrated marketing agency G2 Connection managing all brand integration and immersion opportunities within the show.

“We are absolutely thrilled to soon be welcoming Mel B into South Africa and working with her throughout this iconic project,” said G2 Connection co-founder Gail Hoffman Parrish.

The first season of The Fashion Hero aired in over 160 territories worldwide, had over a million fans on Facebook and received 30 million visits to the www.thefashionhero.com website.

Mel B said the show stands for everything she believes in.

“The Fashion Hero is my dream job because it’s not so much a television show but a movement. When I joined the Spice Girls there weren’t many singers in British girl bands who looked like me. I was different, we were all different and that was something we wanted to celebrate. I have never fitted into any conventional mould and I wouldn’t ever want to. The whole world needs to learn that there is not one thing that makes someone beautiful, there are hundreds of things that makes someone special, beautiful and extraordinary and very few of them are skin deep. I can’t wait to be part of this show and part of everyone’s journey on the show. Get ready to fasten your seatbelts. This is going to be incredible,” she said.

Ashley Lechman