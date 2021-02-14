The world’s most listened-to songs revealed for falling in or out of love

Johannesburg – Whether you’re unlucky in love or totally smitten this Valentine’s day, data analysts at casino review company GoodLuckMate have compiled the perfect playlist for the big day, to get you in the mood or over someone.

Delving into global Spotify listening data, GoodLuckMate has revealed the most popular songs to listen to if you’re dating, falling in love, breaking up or moving on, creating four personalised soundtracks for your Valentine’s Day.

You can listen to the ultimate Spotify playlists for falling in or out of love here.

Scouring Spotify for playlists featuring the words ‘date night’ and ‘flirting’, the ultimate dating songs have been revealed:

The master of love songs, Ed Sheeran tops the Dating Playlist with his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud”, while “Perfect”, an ode to wife Cherry Seaborn, creeps in at number four. Brad Stank’s “Flirting in Space” is number two, followed by John Legend’s “All of You” closely behind.

If you’re head over heels in love, then try this soundtrack for your Valentine’s Day:

According to the study, “Daddy Issues” by LA rock band The Neighbourhood is the world’s favourite love song appearing in the most loved-up playlists on Spotify, followed by former-Vine star Ricky Montgomery’s “Mr Loverman”. Both artists prove popular with lovestruck listeners searching for ‘love songs’ and ‘falling in love’ ranking in third and fifth spots too.

Ever wondered what makes the perfect love song?

Well the study can reveal it’s all about the pop genre, lasting 3 minutes 35 seconds, with a tempo of 133 beats per minute, sung in the key of A#.

They say the path to true love never does run smooth and for Lewis Capaldi, his love life has been somewhat of a rollercoaster, if his penned hits are anything to go by.

And it seems the unlucky in love Scotsman was defeated once again, as listeners favoured Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” over “Someone You Loved.”

Other popular ‘break up’ and ‘heartbreak’ hits people are loving are “You Broke Me First” by Tate McRae, “Falling” by Harry Styles and “thank u, next” by Ariana Grande:

Not only are Olivia and Ariana’s hits the perfect songs to drown out your sobs, but their empowering lyrics will have you looking to the future. K-Pop superstars BTS secure the number one spot for ‘Moving On’ with their appropriately titled song “Life Goes On”, while “thank u, next” is second and “drivers license” third:

The analysis also reveals there’s a pattern when it comes to what makes a good break up song. It’s either sung in key C# or E# with an average tempo of 109bpm.

GoodLuckMate has also identified the Musicmost listened-to artists for each relationship stage. Ed Sheeran is the go-to artist for Dating playlists, Clairo got the top spot for Loved Up playlists, and BTS is the most listened-to artist in Moving On playlists. And while he didn’t secure the top spot for most listened-to break up song, Lewis Capaldi is the clear leader for Breakup playlists, featuring over 1,000 times.

Nerijus Grenda, CEO at GoodLuckMate commented on the findings and said, ““It’s been really interesting to study what songs people are turning to around the world this Valentine’s Day, no matter their relationship status. Music is a massive part of people’s lives and relationships, so whether you’re one of the lucky ones celebrating the day loved up, or nursing a broken heart – we hope our playlists provide the perfect soundtrack.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD