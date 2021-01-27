Theo Kgosinkwe and wife welcome baby

Johannesburg – Musician Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourne welcomed the new addition to their family today.

Vourne announced the news on her Instagram account and also revealed the name of the baby, Alexis Sky Oratilwe.

In an earlier post she praised her hubby for his support during her pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vourné Kgosinkwe 🇿🇦 (@vourne04)

“Thank you @theo_kgosinkwe for making my pregnancy journey so beautiful and stress free. Thank you for being the best partner ever, for never missing a doctors appointment for feeding all my cravings, for baby moon, baby shower, photoshoot and everything els!

I truly appreciate you and can’t wait to tell Baby K how amazing you are!!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vourné Kgosinkwe 🇿🇦 (@vourne04)

The couple were married in August last year during the COVID-19 pandemic and had to have a small intimate ceremony as a result.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vourné Kgosinkwe 🇿🇦 (@vourne04)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vourné Kgosinkwe 🇿🇦 (@vourne04)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom