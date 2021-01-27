E-edition
Theo Kgosinkwe and wife welcome baby

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Theo Kgosinkwe and wife welcome baby. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg – Musician Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourne welcomed the new addition to their family today.

Vourne announced the news on her Instagram account and also revealed the name of the baby, Alexis Sky Oratilwe.

In an earlier post she praised her hubby for his support during her pregnancy.


“Thank you @theo_kgosinkwe for making my pregnancy journey so beautiful and stress free. Thank you for being the best partner ever, for never missing a doctors appointment for feeding all my cravings, for baby moon, baby shower, photoshoot and everything els!
I truly appreciate you and can’t wait to tell Baby K how amazing you are!!” she wrote.

 The couple were married in August last year during the COVID-19 pandemic and had to have a small intimate ceremony as a result.

