Ukhozi FM’s Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign continues

Johannesburg – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted the public interest in Ukhozi FM’s ‘Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka’ campaign.

This campaign which calls on listeners to vote for their favourite song, out of the Top 10 songs of the station, will continue despite threats from Yhulani Owen Ndlovu of Michael Owen Productions (MOP).

The SABC said in a statement that it can confirm that the application brought against the SABC by MOP last December, was abandoned by Mr. Owen in January 2020.

“Consequently, the SABC has no unresolved and/ or outstanding legal disputes with MOP. The contract for Summer Song of the Year campaign that the SABC once had with MOP, ran its course and was not renewed when it lapsed in 2018.”

“Furthermore, all the rights and title MOP had in the Summer Song, were sold and bought in sale in execution which left MOP without any rights to sue or to be sued. The SABC was further instructed by the Sheriff of the High Court to withhold monies to pay over to a known musician that MOP owed,” the SABC statement further read.

This musician got a judgement of approximately R500 000 against MOP.

“It must be noted that Ukhozi FM announced all of their festive plans on 10 December 2020 which included ‘Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka’ and would like to reassure the public that this long standing campaign will be going ahead this year.”

To vote for their favourite song, listeners should sms ‘’’Ingoma” and the letter of their favourite song to 33665.

Sms cost R1.50 and free smses do not apply. Lines close at 13h00 on 31 December 2020.

Sunday World

SUNDAY WORLD