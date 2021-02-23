Watch: AKA Surprises Fans With ‘Finessin’ Music Video

Johannesburg – The Megacy were in for a treat when AKA not only announced his engagement to girlfriend, Nellie Tembe, but he also surprised fans with visuals for his latest single, ‘Finessin’.

The single features his new fiancé on the hook and is taken off of the BHOVAMANIA EP that dropped on the 6th of November 2020.

The long awaited visuals open with a tied up AKA ‘The Good Guy’ being tortured by ‘The Bad Guys’ after not keeping his side of their bet.

Social media was alight with congratulatory messages to the couple mixed with the excitement of the new video.

Watch ‘Finessin’ below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

