Watch: DJ Fix swaps the mic for education empowerment

Johannesburg – Fikile Moeti, popularly known as DJ Fix, has swapped the mic for education empowerment.

Moeti, who recently left 5FM after 12 years, said she will dedicate her energy to her business ventures.

“I will no longer be in the radio broadcasting industry, however, this isn’t the end for me in the entertainment industry. I am an entrepreneur and entertainer at heart, therefore, I will be exploring business opportunities in the social and arts sectors,” she said.

As the founder of The Fix Scholarship, Moeti and Diketo Inclusive Education have collaborated to create one of Africa’s first inclusive affirmation cards for children titled Affirmations for the African Child.

She said The Fix Scholarship is a non-profit organisation that offers female social entrepreneurs, who pursue entrepreneurial solutions for urgent social development challenges, the opportunity to complete the Gordon Institute of Business Sciences social entrepreneurship course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fix Moeti (@fixmoeti)

The course assists them to make impactful social and economic change within their communities.

It also gives them the opportunity to be awarded capital to maintain or start their businesses.

With the launch of the affirmation cards, she believes building self-esteem through positive representation is an important part of raising healthy children.

Moeti said she used her four-year-old son as inspiration to create the visual cards.

“I believe that the way children speak about themselves and the way they are spoken to become the blueprint for how they view themselves and what they do in life. I have always believed in the theory of conscious parenting, which has a lot to do with our inner child as parents that we project onto our kids. The intention of these cards is just to pause for a moment, engage with your litt le ones, listen to them and validate their affirmations.”

For illustrations, she called on 13-year-old Madeeha Kadir.

“When Madeeha learnt about the project, she immediately jumped at the opportunity and reached out to us and asked to create the illustrations and bring this project to life. With these affirmation cards being targeted at children, we knew there wasn’t a better fit to create these illustrations,” said Moeti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fix Moeti (@fixmoeti)

They will initially be developed in English and Braille and will follow with IsiZulu, Afrikaans, IsiXhosa, Setswana, Sign Language, Tshivenda and Sepedi. Moeti said each set will consist of 30 cards that represent the diversity of children across the African continent.

“We hope to remove barriers to create an inclusive society for all. There’s nothing that would have a more positive impact in this world than a child who grows up empowered, resilient and with positive self-belief.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom