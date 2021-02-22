E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Watch: Thando Thabethe buys her mom a stunning house

By Kabelo Khumalo

Johannesburg – Actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe broke the Internet on Sunday when she posted video of the house she bought for the mother.

The 30-year old beauty expressed how proud she was for having gotten her mother a new crib.

Thabethe started her radio career in 2008 at UJ FM before moving on to greener pastures, joining popular youth radio station YFM in 2011 and later joined 5FM.


She has acted in Generations: The Legacy, housekeepers and Love Lives Here.

Thabethe made the announcement via her social media account on Instagram and captioned the post, “The best thing I ever did!!!! I bought my mama a whole entire house!!!”

Watch the video that Thabethe posted on her Instagram account below:

Also read: Isibaya actress Zinhle’s abusive behaviour exposed

Click here to sign up to receive your Matric 2020 results. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.