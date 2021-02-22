Watch: Thando Thabethe buys her mom a stunning house

Johannesburg – Actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe broke the Internet on Sunday when she posted video of the house she bought for the mother.

The 30-year old beauty expressed how proud she was for having gotten her mother a new crib.

Thabethe started her radio career in 2008 at UJ FM before moving on to greener pastures, joining popular youth radio station YFM in 2011 and later joined 5FM.

She has acted in Generations: The Legacy, housekeepers and Love Lives Here.

Thabethe made the announcement via her social media account on Instagram and captioned the post, “The best thing I ever did!!!! I bought my mama a whole entire house!!!”

Watch the video that Thabethe posted on her Instagram account below:

