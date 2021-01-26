Win a Heliocare 360º hamper worth R1 000

Johannesburg – Sunday World is gifting three Heliocare 360º PEDIATRICS hampers to help keep you beautiful in the summer sun.

The hampers consist of products for kids and adults and are valued at over R1 000.

Protecting children from the sun is particularly essential as cumulative exposure increases the risk of skin cancer and skin-ageing signs later in life.

Epidemiological studies suggest that the deadliest type of skin cancer, melanoma, has a higher incidence later in life as a result of a few severe childhood sunburns.

Of more concern, recent studies suggest a rise in melanoma during adolescence and even during childhood.

Heliocare consists of Fernblock®+, specific filters and repairing and active antioxidant ingredients.

It protects against the four types of radiation (UVB, UVA, visible and infrared), neutralises and repairs sun damage.

To win send you name, surname to Sundayworldcompetition.co.za

