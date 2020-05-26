Breaking News

Zakes Bantwini soars to greater heights

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Popular musician, Zakes Bantwini celebrates two milestones today.  

He has been accepted to study at the world-renowned University, Harvard and he celebrates his 40th birthday today.

He announced that he will be studying the business of entertainment, music, and sport at the prestigious institution.  

On his Instagram page, he revealed that this was also a time to celebrate the 10th year anniversary of his ‘My Love, light and music’ album. 

I received an email from Harvard Business School accepting my application to study THE BUSINESS OF ENTERTAINMENT, MUSIC & SPORT, I was elated at the news and I knew that this year is a special one indeed. I’m turning 40, I’m going to Harvard, my Love, Light & Music album turns 10 years, I’m launching an international dance label ALL ELECTRONIC MUSIC. This is indeed a special day,” wrote Bantwini. 

His wife, fashion designer and singer, Nandi Madida, congratulated and wished her beau a happy birthday on social media. 

“What an incredible bday gift! So proud of you! Being accepted at Harvard University is an incredible milestone. Happy 40th bday to my husband, my best friend, my confidante, my heart! I LOVE you! @zakesbantwini #LoveLightAndMusic” she wrote.

Author


Similar stories

Entertainment

Imbewu: The seed cooks up a storm

New faces expected to create waves in e.tv’s drama series Former Family Bonds comedy show actor Ndumiso Dlamini is joining e.tv’s Imbewu: The Seed. Popularly-known...
Read more
Breaking News

‘Ask Mzansi to pray for Menzi’

Nurses say actor is in a critical but stable condition  Legendary actor Menzi Ngubane is fighting for his life at Charlo e Maxeke Hospital in...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.