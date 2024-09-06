1990s kwaito legend Mapaputsi has died

Veteran kwaito artist Mapaputsi, real name Sandile Ngwenya, has died in hospital.

The news of his death was confirmed by his former manager Busisiwe Kunene, stating he died on Thursday evening. However, other details regarding the late musician’s death were later revealed.

According to reports, the Manga Manga Business hitmaker fell ill towards the end of last year, and had not been in good shape since. His family at the time had asked for privacy during the time of his hospitalisation.

Last month, he shared that he was in a much better place after his sickness. He said he was getting ready to make moves in the music scene.

Had battled ill health

“I am feeling much better now, and yes, I was sick, but I can say that I am recovering. And I was recently in Durban, …I am doing much better,” shared the Woza Friday hitmaker.

The kwaito legend, who was born in Zola, in Soweto, was best known for his 2001 album Izinja.

In 1998, Mapaputsi started his music career working with artists like TKZee, Chiskop, and Sbu. YFM DJ Khabzela was the one who sparked his interest in recording in 2001.

After he met with the D-Rex and Khabzela, they recorded the project and produced Izinja. In 2003 he won awards for Best Kwaito Artist and Best Kwaito Song at the Metro FM Awards in 2002.

Mapaputsi did not only see himself as a door-opener for up-and-coming artists. He ensured that the path he forged remains accessible to others. He also revealed that his passion extended beyond music. The kwaito legend also aimed to educate aspiring artists about the entertainment industry. He was passionate about music rights and preventing the rife exploitation of artists.

