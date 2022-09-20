Actor Moshe Ndiki still a big part of telenovela ‘Gomora’

Actor and television presenter Moshe Ndiki, who plays the role of Andile Faku on Mzansi Magic’s Gomora, has dismissed rumours that the telenovela’s producers have shown him the door.

This after Ndiki was embroiled in a physical altercation with social media blogger Musa Khawula in August at the White House in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.

Khawula opened a case of common assault against Ndiki and has since started a petition for the actor to be fired on Gomora.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Ndiki said the rumours of his dismissal, which are spreading like wildfire on social media, are false. He showed this paper a video of him on the Gomora set to prove that he is still part of the show.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said: “Storylines often change and episodes are shot in advance.

“The Faku suspension storyline was in place prior to the fight between Moshe and Musa, thus it’s completely unrelated. At no point it was said the suspension is permanent.”

Also Read: Musa Khawula opens common assault case against Moshe

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author