Actor, crooner, now Temba enters fashion world

Actor and musician Brian Temba is broadening his horizons, and the former Muvhango thespian has ventured into the fashion space in a big way after introducing his luxury clothing apparel, named after him.

He says the brand is aimed at attracting all fashion-conscious South Africans with differing fashion senses, giving them a quality brand at an affordable price.

“Brian Temba” apparel has been in the works for three years and says the project’s team was affected by the two-year-long pandemic, which unintentionally postponed the launch planned for early this year to 2023.

His men and women clothing range offers mainly informal tops and T-shirts, formal, semi-formal, casual and street wear.

It is inspired by his wardrobe, consisting of clothing catering for every mood and occasion, day-by-day.

The brand also includes bags, belts and watches.

He hopes to start making comfortable shoes as his long-term business strategy.

“I wear what I want when I want. This simply means you can wear your denim during the day, and then rock up with some formal and stylish suits in the evening,” says Temba, who is also renowned as a crooner whose voice leaves many hearts melting.”

“No-one is bound to wear the same thing over and over, as some people have their signature style, and because of my open-minded style, I believe my range can and will accommodate everyone.”

The TV drama actor, who was known as Ranthomeng on TV soap opera Muvhango, says the luxury brand is not aimed at taking the boutique-trend route but will be available on online store and will take advantage of pop-ups at malls and nationally recognised social markets.

“It is only a matter of time before Mzansi sees the vision I have.

“In fact, most people have seen the clothes because we have printed some for me and they have been in demand,” he enthuses.

“I knew since my days as a Bogart Man brand ambassador I would one day wear my own brand. The time has come.

“Fashion is in my blood and although I am not a professional designer, I am working together with people who are associated with big retailers in South Africa, therefore I promise a luxurious, quality brand. Nothing but the best.”

Temba, who has been a musician for more than two decades, says he is on an album tour titled It’s All You.

“In all honesty, my venture into this business cannot and will not take me away from the entertainment space. That’s in my nature because I love being a musician and an actor.

“The arts have put face to my name and now many people know who you are talking about at the mention of my name,” Temba says.

