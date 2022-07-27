E-edition
Subscribe
Celebrity News

Actress Busisiwe Mtshali shows off her bulging baby bump

By Coceka Magubeni
Busisiwe Mtshali// IMAGE: Instagram

South African actress Busisiwe Mtshali has showed off her baby bump for the first time on social media platforms.

The thespian, who is preparing for motherhood, a new chapter in her life, shared the news of her pregnancy on Wednesday, which also happened to be the day she celebrated her 31st birthday.

Popular for her role as Thandeka on popular SABC1 sitcom Thandeka’s Diary, Mtshali shared that she is grateful for it all.

She previously landed a role as Shirley Dlamini, a working girl, in Mzansi Magic’s crime drama series Mshika-Shika in 2012. Shirley on Mshika-Shika was her first important role in the industry.

In season two of e.tv’s anthology romance series Mzansi Love: Kasi Style, she played Fikile Mathubela, who obtains a lucrative internship with luxury fashion label Cocoa Rouge. Mtshali also appeared as DJ Gugs on S3’s (formerly SABC3) soapie Isidingo as a guest star.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Busisiwe Trinity Mtshali (@bucee_m)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.