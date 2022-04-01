Adult-only drama ‘The Black Door’ debuts on e.tv in April

A new star-studded e.tv’s adult-only drama, The Black Door, will make its debut on April 11.

Hidden behind a toilet paper manufacturing factory, The Black Door is a private venue where Mam’ Rebecca, played by the legendary actress Linda Sebezo, treats her business associates and gives thanks to them in kind for going out of their way to get fraudulent tenders and bribes.

Zamani Mbatha joins the cast as Khaya, a long-distance truck driver who has dreams of owning a fleet of buses with his older brother Chuma, played by eHostela actor Thobani Nzuza.

Khaya soon learns of his brother’s murder for stealing money, an episode in his life that got him hooked and trapped in the dangerous world of sex, drugs, and tender fraud.

Now Khaya has a choice to make: ply his trade as a sex worker at The Black Door, or risk suffering like his late brother Chuma.

The Black Door promises to be a fascinating, dramatic, and emotional story set in the high-class world of a pleasure-dome brothel. The weekday drama will likely keep the audiences glued to their screens every Monday to Friday at 9.30pm.

Meanwhile, the TV channel also announced that Imbewu: The Seed has been renewed for season five and will premier on April 11 at 9pm from Monday to Friday.

With DOOL coming to an end, Isono will take its place. The channel added that Is’phindiselo, which is currently available for online streaming, will air on April 11.

