E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE HEROIC MEN
NOMINATE HEROIC MEN
Celebrity News

AKA and Murdah Bongz are perfect-blended dads

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Murdah Bongz and AKA /Twitter

Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, and Black Motion member Bongani Mohosana, professionally known as Murdah Bongz, have shocked social media users with their recent snap.

The musos, both DJ Zinhle’s baby-daddies, have shown maturity by posing together. AKA is the father of Kairo while Murdah is daddy to Asante. Murdah and Zinhle are engaged.

Social media users have been gushing over how mature the two men are and how Murdah is also playing a big role in Kairo’s life.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.