AKA and Murdah Bongz are perfect-blended dads

Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, and Black Motion member Bongani Mohosana, professionally known as Murdah Bongz, have shocked social media users with their recent snap.

The musos, both DJ Zinhle’s baby-daddies, have shown maturity by posing together. AKA is the father of Kairo while Murdah is daddy to Asante. Murdah and Zinhle are engaged.

Social media users have been gushing over how mature the two men are and how Murdah is also playing a big role in Kairo’s life.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author