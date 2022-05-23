AKA to create own alcohol brand

Much like his nemesis Cassper Nyovest, AKA endeavours to create his own spirits.

Having partnered with Cruz for years, the alcohol company announced on Monday that their Banana and Watermelon vodka by Cruz will soon be a thing of the past, as the company phases out the name of the rapper this coming summer.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it respected this vision and agreed that it was the next logical step for the Fela in Versace hitmaker to take.

Born Kiernan Forbes, Cruz said the rapper would still remain an integral part of the brand, as he works with management on his new offering.

“Going forward, the AKA brand name will be reserved for AKA-owned products. This will happen in a phased manner from May-October 2022. We are excited to see what the Supermega will bring to the South African drinks market as he enters this exciting new period in his career,” read the statement.

