‘Akeelah and the Bee’ actress Keke Palmer is pregnant

American actress Lauren Keyana Palmer, popularly known as Keke Palmer, surprised guests with the news that she is expecting, while hosting Saturday Night Live.

The Akeelah and the Bee child star is dating Darius Jackson.

The 29-year-old said: “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom,” she said as she opened up her coat to a bulging belly.

Watch the Monologue below:

Meanwhile, in Mzansi the latest celebrity to spark pregnancy rumours is singer Kelly Khumalo. Khumalo shared pictures of herself while she was at a gig over the weekend in Bergville and her fans are convinced that she is having baby number three.

