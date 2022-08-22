All hail Wiseman Mncube, the next Mqhele on ‘The Wife’

Uzalo actor Wiseman Mncube has bagged the role of Mqhele on Showmax’s The Wife. He replaces Bonko Khoza who became a household name during The Wife’s run.

Stained Glass, the production company behind the telenovela, has confirmed that Mncube will play Mqhele in season three of the award-winning, record-breaking, Twitter-topping telenovela.

Known as Jama in eHostela, the role that earned him the Golden Horn as the Best Actor in a TV Drama at the 2020 SAFTAs, Mncube also plays Sibonelo in Uzalo. He is also part of the cast in the upcoming epic Shaka iLembe.

Mncube, who is a fan of both the book and the television show, said: “Mqhele is a very interesting role and I’m in my element. There’s a lot to chew on and play off, from the love story to the anger, to the care. Bonko [Khoza] carried the role with so much respect and power.

“I’m not here to replace Bonko but to start my own journey as Mqhele and take things from where he left off and run with it in my own way,” said Mncube.

Khoza has been hailed as “the national husband” by fans and nominated for DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice and SAFTA Awards for the role of Mqhele.

Series producer Kamogelo Aphane said: “Wiseman [Mncube] is a versatile performer with multiple accolades, Mqhele and his madness are in safe hands. His work ethic and command of Zulu will take Mqhele to new heights this season.”

Season three of The Wife starts production later in August and is set to launch on Showmax in November.

