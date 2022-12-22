Ama Qamata bags a role in Congolese movie

Blood & Water star Amamkele ‘Ama’ Qamata has secured a role in a Congolese drama movie, Fight Like A Girl.

The South African actress will appear alongside Rwandan actors Malaika Uwamahoro, Kennedy Mazipaka and Arthur Nkusi and Congolese boxing champion Clarck Ntambwe.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the movie is billed as the first ever in the Western genre to shoot entirely in the Democratic Republic of Congo and is inspired by a real-life boxing club owned by Matthew Leutwyle and producing partner Jordi Vila Sanchez. The club’s members will play supporting roles in the movie.

Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that the movie will be produced through KG28Media. Ama’s manager Yvette Davis Gayle will serve as a producer.

Congolese NBA star Serge Ibaka of the Milwaukee Bucks, along with his partner Jodi Vila Sanchez, will also serve as producers on Fight Like A Girl.

This movie is based on a Congolese woman, who is forced to work in an illegal mineral mine. The young Congolese woman escapes her custodians and finds greener pastures in life. She becomes a professional boxer in the border city of Gama.

Serge said: The story is about these African women. It is inspiring and it needs to be told.”

Ama recently wrapped up season three of Blood And Water, where she plays Puleng Khumalo.

