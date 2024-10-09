American rapper Phora hints at coming to South Africa

American rapper Marco Anthony Archer, popularly known as Phora, has hinted about his desire to come to South Africa.

In February 2017, Phora signed a major label deal with Warner Bros. Records.

To date, he has written and released 11 albums, the majority of which relate to his past struggles with depression.

Some of his hits include Therapy, Still a Kid, One Life to Live, Sincerely Yours, Nights Like These, Angels with Broken Wings, With Love, With Love 2, Heartbreak Hotel, The Butterfly Effect, and his debut studio album Yours Truly Forever, which peaked at 44 on the Billboard 200.

Before Phora ventured into the music industry, he worked as a tattoo artist, which proved to be relatively lucrative and helped fund his rap career.

In 2011, Phora was nearly stabbed to death in Anaheim, CA, just outside of Trident Learning Centre, now known as Gilbert High.

He has survived a stabbing at 15 and two shootings.

Cannot wait to tour SA

Taking to his social media accounts on Tuesday, Phora said he cannot wait to tour in less than a month. He also hinted that he plans to visit Joburg, Durban and Cape Town.

“South Africa see you soon. Let us pray this goes through,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, American R&B singer and songwriter Christopher Maurice Brown, popularly known by his stage name Chris Brown, is set to fill up FNB Stadium in December.

Chris Brown caused a frenzy among his fans about a few weeks ago when he announced that he would be coming to South Africa.

He revealed that he would be performing at FNB Stadium on December 14. Tickets for the concert were sold out in one day.

An additional day has since been added for those who wish to attend the concert on December 15.

