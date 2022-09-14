E-edition
Subscribe
NOMINATE HEROIC MEN
NOMINATE HEROIC MEN
Celebrity News

American R&B singer Jesse Powell has died

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Jesse Powell Instagram

American R&B singer Jesse Powell has reportedly passed away. The news of Powell’s death was confirmed on social media by the singer’s sister, Tamara Powell.

Taking to Instagram Tamara shared that her 51-year-old brother had passed on peacefully in his Los Angeles home.

“The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him through,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamara Powell (@tamara_powell)

Powell was best known for his hit You.

He released four albums and was the older brother of fellow contemporary R&B singers Trina and Tamara. The Grammy nominee was credited with a four-octave vocal range.

Tributes for the star have started pouring in.

 

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.