American R&B singer Jesse Powell has died

American R&B singer Jesse Powell has reportedly passed away. The news of Powell’s death was confirmed on social media by the singer’s sister, Tamara Powell.

Taking to Instagram Tamara shared that her 51-year-old brother had passed on peacefully in his Los Angeles home.

“The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him through,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Powell was best known for his hit You.

He released four albums and was the older brother of fellow contemporary R&B singers Trina and Tamara. The Grammy nominee was credited with a four-octave vocal range.

Tributes for the star have started pouring in.

We extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of R&B singer, Jesse Powell, best known for his timeless classic “You” originally releasing in 1996 and re-releasing in 1998. The hit charted #2 on Billboard R&B and #10 on US Billboard in 1999. May your soul rest in power. pic.twitter.com/GqoaH0j7cZ — SoulFaces (@soulfacesmedia) September 14, 2022

We extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of R&B singer, Jesse Powell, best known for his timeless classic “You” originally releasing in 1996 and re-releasing in 1998. The hit charted #2 on Billboard R&B and #10 on US Billboard in 1999. May your soul rest in power. pic.twitter.com/8wAcFxEc9t — Steven Degoma (@degoma_steven) September 14, 2022

Hi Guys, I’m doing a musical tribute to Jesse Powell & Sam Salter this Sunday.. I want to feature both artists on The Clash of the Acts.. but we not choosing a winner but rather honouring their contribution to RNB/Soul.. please send me the list of songs from both artists. — Paul Mtirara (MBA) (@PaulMtirara) September 14, 2022

