American singer Chris Brown to fill up FNB Stadium in December

American singer and songwriter Christopher Maurice Brown, popularly known by his fans as Chris Brown, is set to fill up FNB Stadium in December.

Chris Brown caused a frenzy among his fans about a week ago when he announced that he would be coming to South Africa.

On Monday, he revealed that he would be performing at FNB Stadium on December 14, with tickets going on sale on Thursday.

After South Africa, he will head to Brazil to perform on December 21.

This will be Chris Brown’s first performance in the country after he came to the country in 2016 to give fans an exclusive performance.

He first visited the country in 2008 when he made a cameo appearance on the iconic South African soap opera Generations.

During his cameo, he played himself and offered words of encouragement to a character recovering from a motorcycle accident.

Comparisons to Michael Jackson

He is one of the most well-known musicians in R&B, and his contemporaries frequently refer to him as the “King of R&B”.

His R&B has a variety of influences from other genres, primarily pop music and hip hop, and the lyrics develop predominantly over emotional and hedonistic themes.

Chris Brown has had wide comparisons to Michael Jackson for his singing and dancing abilities, as well as for his stage presence.

Big Concerts has strongly warned fans against purchasing tickets from Viagogo and other secondary sites.

“These tickets are unlawfully resold by deceitful sellers for commercial purposes at multiple times the face value and are not legitimate tickets,” said Big Concerts in a statement.

“Should you purchase these tickets, you will be denied entry into the venue, and you will not be entitled to a refund.”

