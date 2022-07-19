E-edition
Anele Mdoda to host Miss SA 2022

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Anele Mdoda Instagram

Media personality Anele Mdoda will again host this year’s Miss South Africa 2022 pageant.

Mdoda took to social media to share the exciting news, saying she was honoured to be part of and  to witness the fairytale journey.

“I will be your host at Miss SA 2022. As always, an honour. So excited to be part of this life-changing journey,” she wrote.

Mdoda has also recently returned to the airwaves in the driving seat of the 947 Breakfast show after a short break and scored a five-year contract.

The Miss SA 2022 pageant will take place at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on Saturday, August 13.

