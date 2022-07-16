Anele Zondo collaborates with The Fix on denim range

Actress and presenter Anele Zondo has announced her entry into the competitive fashion industry. Popular for her role as Faith on 1Magic soapie The River, Zondo has collaborated with national retail store The Fix.

She said the collaboration is groundbreaking for a number of reasons.

“The Fix resonates with a lot of my brand elements, they are the new kids on the block who are unafraid to take risks and to take fashion to the next level. They merge quality with cool and relevance,” she said.

She added that the retail store is exclusive in the styles it picks, but inclusive in a way that suits the consumers, making everyone feel like they can be “that girl”.

“For a girl like me who is the youngest of four sisters who thought hang-me-downs were a disaster, which in the end carved my creativity and life for fashion, this is a huge deal,” she said.

“I cannot wait to have the people who believe in me and have been sharing this journey with me share a wardrobe with me too, and I know it’s the beginning of something great.”

We’ve come a long way From creating my own styles using hang me downs from my 3 older sisters: Now : A whole range with my name 🏅

TheFix X Anele Zondo Premium Denim rage now in stores 🖤 pic.twitter.com/d7Jja8xkJb — uNdaba , uMthiyane✨ (@neythebae_sa) July 14, 2022

