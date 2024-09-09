Artist who survived crash that killed Malome Vector still in hospital

Afro-soul singer Puleng Phoofolo, who survived the tragic accident that claimed the lives of musicians Malome Vector and Lizwi Wokuqala, is still recovering in the hospital.

Phoofolo, who had initially stated in July that she was discharged from the hospital, told Sunday World that emotionally she is not okay due to the loss of the two artists she regarded as her brothers.

She also revealed that she was heartbroken because she could not bury the artists.

“I am still hospitalised. Honestly, I am not okay, but physically, I am still taking it as it comes daily, and I am getting proper treatment as well as psychological help,” she said.

In a statement that she posted on Facebook in July, Phoofolo revealed the details of the accident. She wrote that the vehicle they were travelling in had four passengers, including music director Da Mos, who also lost his life. Phoofolo asked that she be afforded time and space to deal with the trauma.

Accident in Kroonstad

“In light of recent reports on social media, I would like to reassure all my fans and the media at large that I have been discharged from the hospital and I am home recovering. “I do confirm that indeed I was in the car that tragically collided with a truck and resulted in the untimely death of my industry brothers. Bakang Moleli, aka Malome Vector, Lizwi Wokuqala, and director Da Mos,” she said in a statement at the time. The group was travelling to Lesotho when the accident happened on the N8 in Kroonstad, Free State. Her statement clarified the confusing media reports about who was involved in the accident. Some reports had erroneously said that Phoofolo also died in the accident, while others falsely reported that musician Ntate Stunna also died in the crash.

