Author slams Ramaphosa for relaxing travel rules for Nigerians

Jackie Phamotse, an acclaimed author, has expressed her opinions in an open letter addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This follows Ramaphosa’s announcement this week that he would make it easier for Nigerians to travel to South Africa.

Travelling made easier

Ramaphosa said: “As part of the work underway to modernise and streamline visa application processes worldwide, South African missions in Nigeria have improved the efficiency and convenience of applying for a visa.

“This is part of the visa reforms initiated by the South African government to enable economic activities and boost tourism while protecting our national security. The modernisation of the visa application process does not compromise the integrity of the visa system,” he said.

“Prospective travellers can apply for their visas without submitting their passports along with their applications – at the time of application, they are only required to submit certified copies of the biopage of their passports, and their actual passports should also be available during the application process for verification and confirmation.

“Once a visa has been approved, they are required to submit their passports for the process to be completed and for the visa to be affixed in the passport.

“These changes have improved the customer experience while ensuring the security and integrity of the overall visa application process,” said Ramaphosa.

Phamotse concerned about human trafficking

Phamotse was, however, not impressed, expressing concerns in the letter regarding the nation’s increasing risk of gender-based violence (GBV), human trafficking, and other violent crimes.

She questioned Ramaphosa’s awareness of the serious issue of human trafficking in the country, where many victims fall prey to forced labour, sexual exploitation, and other forms of modern-day slavery.

“It is heartbreaking to see that our constitutional rights are not being protected and our communities continue to suffer from poverty and unemployment,” wrote Phamotse.

“The lack of job opportunities and the feeling of being ignored by the government have eroded our faith in your leadership.

“Mr president, I urge you to reconsider your decision and prioritise the safety and wellbeing of South African citizens.

“Our children deserve to grow up in a secure and stable environment free from threats of violence and exploitation.”

Funding for law enforcement

Phamotse added that a strategy that tackles GBV, human trafficking, and other violent crimes must be in place.

In order to combat human trafficking and support victims, she suggested increasing funding for law enforcement and social services.

She also recommended awareness-raising and education initiatives to stop GBV and human trafficking.

The letter reads further: “Strengthening of border control measures to prevent the entry of criminals and traffickers.

“Additionally, I urge you to address the root causes of poverty and unemployment, which are often linked to crime and violence.

“I implore you to listen to the concerns of your citizens and take concrete actions to protect our rights and ensure our safety.

“We deserve a government that prioritises our wellbeing and takes decisive action to address the challenges we face.

“I am heartbroken but equally aware of the dangers you refuse to address.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content